DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.10

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $407,008.98 and $38,233.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.61 or 0.08210549 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00507472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008733 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

