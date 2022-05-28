DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $714,922.31 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $714,922.31 and $229.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00602314 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950,614,153 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

