DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.10 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) will report $86.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. DoubleDown Interactive reported sales of $93.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $351.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.60 million to $353.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $381.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $387.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DDI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The stock has a market cap of $569.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.