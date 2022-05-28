DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will report $86.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. DoubleDown Interactive reported sales of $93.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $351.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.60 million to $353.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $381.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $387.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DDI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The stock has a market cap of $569.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

