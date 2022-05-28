DXdao Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $549.80 or 0.01897707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and $105,623.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00225588 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003140 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00316828 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004505 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.