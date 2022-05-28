Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 136,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,258. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

