Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $60.26 million and approximately $151,913.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,920,613,464 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

