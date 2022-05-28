Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,536,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. 937,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

