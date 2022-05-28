FCA Corp TX Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

FCA Corp TX lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,149 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 437,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,488. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25.

