FCA Corp TX Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,950 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,455,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after buying an additional 350,970 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 393,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,868. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.