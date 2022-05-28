Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.16. 3,102,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,281. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.