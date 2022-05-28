Filecoin Price Reaches $7.48 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $210.48 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00025864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01295678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00509082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 212,745,072 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

