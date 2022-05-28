First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FACO stock remained flat at $$1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.28. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.