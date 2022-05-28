Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.53% of Flex worth $385,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. 3,475,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,593. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

