Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 55.8% in May

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 20,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,778. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

