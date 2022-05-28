Fractal Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $675,257.62 and $93,905.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 121.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.82 or 0.08267159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00505817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

