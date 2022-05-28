Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

FTF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 326,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,718. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.