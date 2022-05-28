Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.