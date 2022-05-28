Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,724. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

