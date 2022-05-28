G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) to post $9.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the highest is $10.04 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $47.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 922,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,006. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

