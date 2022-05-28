Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,813 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Procore Technologies worth $127,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. 1,305,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $276,123.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,164 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

