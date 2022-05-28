Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $130.57 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,717 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $130,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 1,407,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

