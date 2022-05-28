Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $133.61 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $133,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 2,507,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,722. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.