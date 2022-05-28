Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 365,611 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $124,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 867,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,457. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

