Governor DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,594.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $546,614.17 and approximately $22,594.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

