Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $208.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.24 and a 200 day moving average of $224.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.66 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

