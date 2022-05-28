Greytown Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $114.40 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

