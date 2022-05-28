Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

