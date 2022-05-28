Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.47 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 1,201,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,912. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 485,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

