Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 178,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.