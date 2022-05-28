Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.
NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $34.53. 87,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
