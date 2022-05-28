Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $126,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

