Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $28,898.89 or 0.99818119 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $306,912.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00706811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00510321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars.

