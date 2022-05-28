IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $327.06 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

