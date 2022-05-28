IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. The company has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

