IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,203,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

