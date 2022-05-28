II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. 1,313,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.