Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ILIKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Ilika has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.99.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

