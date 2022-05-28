Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00024325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $59.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.25 or 0.08259289 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008729 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,081,921 coins and its circulating supply is 234,038,634 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

