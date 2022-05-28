IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 209,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,920,000 after buying an additional 1,449,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,780,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.51. 5,751,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,917. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

