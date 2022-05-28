IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29.99 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 321,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,990,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 5.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,376 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of MU traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,078,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836,238. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.