IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $86.45. 6,300,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,957. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

