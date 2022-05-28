Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 485.0 days.

Shares of JWLLF stock remained flat at $$26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWLLF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.