Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

JAPAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,676. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.38. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

