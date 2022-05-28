JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JATT remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. JATT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

