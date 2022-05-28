Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in May

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:JZXN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 89,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.