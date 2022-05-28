Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by FPR Partners LLC

FPR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 8.2% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $282,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. 14,677,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,891,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

