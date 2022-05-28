Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $13.51. 419,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,039. The firm has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

