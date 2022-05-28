Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $566.07 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $66.83 or 0.00230806 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $566.07 million and $59.91 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.