LMR Partners LLP Invests $8.03 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 135,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,627,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,238,000 after purchasing an additional 192,717 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 47,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

