LMR Partners LLP Takes $7.70 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.33 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

